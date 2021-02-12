Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a report released on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.22. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

FIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.66.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $135.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.79. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $91.68 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a PE ratio of -750.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Renasant Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 14,106.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 25,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,033,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $287,589,000 after purchasing an additional 536,429 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,182,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

