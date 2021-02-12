Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Decreased by Analyst

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Highwoods Properties in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.22.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $52.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,582,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,017,000 after purchasing an additional 274,703 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,470.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,815,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,551 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,780,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,545,000 after purchasing an additional 300,616 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,399,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,474,000 after purchasing an additional 97,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,957,000 after purchasing an additional 238,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

