Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Boosted by Analyst

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.67. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.63.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $100.99 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $104.39. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.90.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.15 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%.

In related news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,527 shares of company stock valued at $140,554. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 449.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

