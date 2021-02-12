Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Mattel, Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Mattel in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.37). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

MAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mattel from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.97.

MAT stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1,809.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Mattel has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $19.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Mattel by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Mattel by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

