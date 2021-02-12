Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Red Rock Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.17 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

RRR opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.55. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 348.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,404,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,512,000 after buying an additional 4,975,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,532,000 after buying an additional 310,406 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,585,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,104,000 after buying an additional 480,382 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 882,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,092,000 after buying an additional 50,380 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $12,142,000. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

