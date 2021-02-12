Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Raised by Analyst

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Malibu Boats in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MBUU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

MBUU stock opened at $76.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.94. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $81.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average of $59.37.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 101.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

