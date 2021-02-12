Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Issued By KeyCorp

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Berry Global Group in a report released on Sunday, February 7th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BERY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

BERY stock opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.17. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $61.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,171,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,045 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

