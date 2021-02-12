Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Avient Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avient in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Avient’s FY2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.09 million. Avient’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avient from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.18.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $43.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.38. Avient has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avient by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Avient by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avient during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

