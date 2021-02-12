Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Global Ship Lease, Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.25 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:GSL opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66. The company has a market cap of $464.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,228,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 193,488 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 41,227 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. 32.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

