Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Cut by Analyst

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intuit in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. William Blair also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.02 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

INTU has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $408.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $409.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.38.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. CX Institutional grew its position in Intuit by 115.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 7.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 5.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Intuit by 15.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,150,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 104.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

