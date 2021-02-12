Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Decreased by Analyst

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.66. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

NYSE:SLG opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $95.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day moving average of $53.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,996,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

