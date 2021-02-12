Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for General Finance Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:GFN)

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of General Finance in a report released on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for General Finance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Finance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 18.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:GFN opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. The company has a market cap of $309.84 million, a PE ratio of 170.83, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. General Finance has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $10.25.

In other General Finance news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $50,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,150.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,414 shares of company stock valued at $744,787 over the last ninety days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of General Finance by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,233,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 115,843 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of General Finance by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of General Finance by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 559,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 48,192 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of General Finance by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Finance by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 24.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

