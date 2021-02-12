Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for OneMain Holdings, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for OneMain in a report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.77. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OMF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on OneMain from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.63. OneMain has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $3.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.10%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

In related news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $2,181,352.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,103,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,540,428.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $634,148.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,157,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,023,872.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 379.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

