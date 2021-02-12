Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Issued By B. Riley

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MPAA. TheStreet upgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $412.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.27 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.76. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPAA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,782,000 after purchasing an additional 87,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 343.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $45,395.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

