Qell Acquisition (OTCMKTS:QELLU) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Qell Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:QELLU) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.11 and last traded at $14.91. Approximately 10,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 110,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Qell Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Qell Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Qell Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $508,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Qell Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $762,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qell Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $871,000.

Qell Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QELLU)

Qell Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

