QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Upgraded to “A-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QGEN. Exane BNP Paribas reiterated an outperform rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a hold rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Nord/LB reiterated a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of QIAGEN to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QIAGEN has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.13.

QGEN opened at $54.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 67.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.88. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

