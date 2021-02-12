QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Steve Wadey Acquires 49 Shares

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) insider Steve Wadey purchased 49 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.98) per share, for a total transaction of £149.45 ($195.26).

Shares of QQ stock opened at GBX 303.60 ($3.97) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 311.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 290.46. QinetiQ Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 208.28 ($2.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 394.40 ($5.15). The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. QinetiQ Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 316 ($4.13).

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defence, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. Its product includes advanced materials and manufacturing products, such as aircraft impact protection materials and stealth wind turbines; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing products comprises satellite based tracking systems; and cyber and electromagnetic technologies consist of electromagnetic disruption detection, as well as SyBard Diode, a secure cross-domain data flow.

