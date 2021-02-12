QLC Chain Achieves Market Cap of $13.77 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0574 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QLC Chain has a market cap of $13.77 million and $1.62 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 56.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00058802 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.51 or 0.00286636 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.30 or 0.00102919 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00078150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00090552 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $48,372.64 or 1.03081319 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.