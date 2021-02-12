Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-$2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $399-$402 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $408.13 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.60-2.65 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QLYS. Northland Securities downgraded Qualys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Qualys from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price objective on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.80.

Shares of Qualys stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.48. 26,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,624. Qualys has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.59 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. Qualys’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $300,210.00. Also, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $165,662.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,257.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,514 shares of company stock worth $23,771,143 in the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

