QuarkChain Price Up 31.6% Over Last Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $75.74 million and approximately $17.24 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00064157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.24 or 0.01099798 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00055396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006319 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,774.32 or 0.05864994 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00027326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00020002 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00034930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain is a token. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Token Trading

QuarkChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.