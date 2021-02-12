Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) were up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.25 and last traded at $24.93. Approximately 503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QBCRF shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Quebecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Get Quebecor alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average is $24.94.

About Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF)

Quebecor Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.