Qutoutiao Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 39,426 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,260% compared to the average volume of 2,898 call options.

Shares of QTT stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55. Qutoutiao has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $6.55.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $163.32 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Qutoutiao in the third quarter valued at $55,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Qutoutiao in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Qutoutiao by 18.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 51,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Qutoutiao by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 41,509 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Qutoutiao by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period.

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product include Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users.

