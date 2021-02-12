RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%.

Shares of RADA opened at $12.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $555.29 million, a PE ratio of 211.67 and a beta of 1.09. RADA Electronic Industries has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $13.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

