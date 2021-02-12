Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (RDS.V) (CVE:RDS) Trading 1.6% Higher

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (RDS.V) (CVE:RDS)’s stock price traded up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 29,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 129,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a market cap of C$74.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.31.

About Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (RDS.V) (CVE:RDS)

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It has a portfolio of two properties, which covers an area of 2,159.58 hectares. The company's flagship property is the O'Brien gold project that comprise 21 claims covering a total area of 637.43 hectares located in the Abitibi region, northwestern QuÃ©bec.

