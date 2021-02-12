Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.13-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $64-65.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.72 million.Radware also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.13-0.15 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Radware in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Colliers Securities cut Radware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Radware alerts:

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.80. Radware has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $31.96.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.69 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Radware will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.