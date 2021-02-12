Ragnarok (RAGNA) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 12th. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $7,731.68 and approximately $9.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ragnarok has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar. One Ragnarok coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00055757 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.93 or 0.00283399 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00102474 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00077810 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00090421 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,164.32 or 1.05358818 BTC.

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ragnarok can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

