Raymond James Analysts Give Newmont (NYSE:NEM) a $86.00 Price Target

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) received a $86.00 price target from research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.24.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. Newmont has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.96.

In other Newmont news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,742 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $313,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,561,828.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,747 shares of company stock worth $1,937,279 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

