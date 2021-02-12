Raymond James Boosts Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target to $36.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $17.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRTO. BMO Capital Markets raised Criteo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Criteo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Criteo from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist upped their price objective on Criteo from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Criteo from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Criteo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.88.

CRTO traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.81. The company had a trading volume of 16,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,646. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.31. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $35.01.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

