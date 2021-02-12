Raymond James Boosts SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$25.00

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Raymond James to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential downside of 5.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reduced their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Laurentian dropped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.75.

Shares of TSE:SNC opened at C$26.40 on Wednesday. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$17.50 and a 12-month high of C$34.36. The stock has a market cap of C$4.63 billion and a PE ratio of -8.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

