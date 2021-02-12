RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock Price Up 21%

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)’s share price rose 21% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $3.69. Approximately 2,978,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,281% from the average daily volume of 215,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

RCMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their price objective on RCM Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $72.92 million, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. RCM Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $31.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RCM Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,755 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of RCM Technologies worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

