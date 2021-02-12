RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $305.00 Million

Analysts forecast that RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) will post sales of $305.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for RealPage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $306.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $303.20 million. RealPage reported sales of $277.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RealPage will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.66 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

Shares of RP opened at $86.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. RealPage has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $89.20.

In other news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $166,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 140,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,149,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RealPage in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of RealPage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of RealPage in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RealPage by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

