Rebecca Aretos Sells 53 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) insider Rebecca Aretos sold 53 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total value of $11,237.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,402.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALGT opened at $215.43 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $60.06 and a fifty-two week high of $221.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

