Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Short Interest Down 82.0% in January

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the January 14th total of 117,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of RCHG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.42. 1,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,202. Recharge Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,076,000.

Recharge Acquisition Company Profile

Recharge Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

