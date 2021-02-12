Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Recro Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REPH opened at $4.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.29 million, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. Recro Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $19.21.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Recro Pharma news, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 18,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $59,691.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 701,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,223.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPH. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Recro Pharma by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 233,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 136,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Recro Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 400,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 106,094 shares in the last quarter. 56.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

