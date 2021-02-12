Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%.

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,903. Regency Centers has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 194.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.85.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 627,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,355,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $196,608.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,690,909 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

