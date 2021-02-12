Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) PT Lowered to $753.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $758.00 to $753.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several other reports. FIX raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $617.79.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $490.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $503.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $550.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $386.83 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,607,197,000 after buying an additional 105,873 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,763,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,889,000 after buying an additional 208,936 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 856,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,436,000 after buying an additional 17,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,141,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 596,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,992,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

