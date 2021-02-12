Regentatlantic Capital LLC Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,660 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 69.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,799 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth $137,127,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 12,486.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $163,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 350.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,916,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $113,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,976 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT stock opened at $113.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $114.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $103.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

