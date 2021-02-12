Regentatlantic Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,037,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $85.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.87. The stock has a market cap of $132.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.46.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

