Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 4,703 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 501.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 12.2% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.55. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $53.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Truist raised their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.70.

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $544,146.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,906,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,056 shares of company stock worth $3,279,414 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

