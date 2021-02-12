Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 962 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.78 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.80 and a 200 day moving average of $82.92.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

