Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rekor Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). B. Riley also issued estimates for Rekor Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million.

REKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rekor Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities began coverage on Rekor Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ REKR opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. Rekor Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REKR. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 755.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 334,102 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Rekor Systems news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $106,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

