Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Receives “Hold” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RLXXF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Get Relx alerts:

OTCMKTS:RLXXF opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09. Relx has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $27.25.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.