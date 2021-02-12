Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 10.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. Relx Plc has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $27.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25.

RELX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.