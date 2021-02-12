RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) Given a GBX 2,075 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) has been assigned a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on REL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,816 ($23.73) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,956 ($25.56) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) price target on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,785 ($23.32) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,952.89 ($25.51).

REL opened at GBX 1,854 ($24.22) on Friday. RELX PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,109 ($27.55). The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,832.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,749.44.

RELX PLC (REL.L) Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

