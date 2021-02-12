Ren (REN) Hits One Day Volume of $316.59 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Ren has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $316.59 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ren has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ren coin can now be bought for $1.07 or 0.00002268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ren alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00063731 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $518.51 or 0.01095543 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00055340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006315 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,755.29 or 0.05821584 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00027354 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00020036 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00034987 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

Ren (REN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 995,363,051 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ren’s official website is renproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

Ren can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.