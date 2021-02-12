Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank and Renasant Insurance, Inc. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RNST. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $38.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.29. Renasant has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $39.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.85.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Renasant will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Renasant news, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $26,249.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,931 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at about $617,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,187,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Renasant by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 36,614 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

