Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS RNECY opened at $6.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.35. Renesas Electronics has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $6.66.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Renesas Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers microcontrollers and microprocessors, amplifiers and buffers, analog devices, audio and video products, automotive products, data converters, interfaces, memory products, and optoelectronics, as well as peripherals; ICs for communication and power devices, factory automation, and motor/actuator drivers; and embedded system platforms.

