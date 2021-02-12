Renold (LON:RNO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.58

Renold plc (LON:RNO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.58 and traded as high as $14.78. Renold shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 121,872 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.60. The firm has a market cap of £32.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75.

About Renold (LON:RNO)

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Renold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.