Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Arch Resources, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Arch Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will earn $2.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $5.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.29). Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $46.37 on Friday. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $59.49. The company has a market cap of $702.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 8,292.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 38,644 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 54.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 31,413 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 94.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $794,000.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

