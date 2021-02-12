Research Analysts Offer Predictions for YETI Holdings, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for YETI in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.65. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for YETI’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on YETI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YETI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. YETI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

YETI stock opened at $71.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. YETI has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $80.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 92.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in YETI during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 189.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In other YETI news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total transaction of $745,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,985.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $1,478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,814,912.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,252 shares of company stock worth $16,418,528 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.